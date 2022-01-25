 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BP Whale Trades For January 25
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 11:38am   Comments
Share:
BP Whale Trades For January 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on BP (NYSE:BP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for BP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $207,500, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $840,742.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $33.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BP options trades today is 7514.0 with a total volume of 5,750.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BP's big money trades within a strike price range of $18.0 to $33.0 over the last 30 days.

BP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $33.00 $187.2K 2.0K 1.9K
BP PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $28.00 $97.5K 2.0K 1.5K
BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $18.00 $93.4K 3.8K 23
BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $18.00 $86.1K 3.8K 101
BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $74.0K 17.2K 100

Where Is BP Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,780,802, the price of BP is up 1.92% at $30.55.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (BP)

Gasoline Will Continue to Dominate; More Efficient Additives Needed
What Are Whales Doing With BP
What 3 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BP
New Investment Offering For Houston Multifamily Property Targeting a 15% Annual Return
Looking At BP's Recent Whale Trades
Why Exxon Mobil, BP And Shell Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com