Looking At UnitedHealth Group's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $348,095 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $154,160.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $500.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $350.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $410.00 $142.7K 358 286 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $350.00 $57.5K 0 50 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $52.9K 364 63 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $41.3K 500 5 UNH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $400.00 $37.5K 280 175

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,466,909, the price of UNH is down -1.9% at $452.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $482.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $575.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $510.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $540.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.