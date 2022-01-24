 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Spotify Technology
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Spotify Technology

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,049,729, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $344,654.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $300.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $160.00 $290.3K 122 4.2K
SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $225.4K 17 610
SPOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $180.00 $149.5K 247 410
SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $160.00 $134.5K 122 2.4K
SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $160.00 $88.6K 122 3.7K

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,608,293, the price of SPOT is down -7.71% at $180.45.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Looking At Spotify Technology's Recent Whale Trades
Spotify Successfully Opposes 2 Cannabis-Related Trademark Applications: What To Know
Benzinga Asks: Which ARK Fund Would You Rather Buy And Hold For 5 Years?
What Is World Of Women? Meet The NFT That Reese Witherspoon And Eva Longoria Love
Coalition Of Doctors Complain To Spotify Over COVID 'Misinformation' On Joe Rogan's Podcast
Spotify Shutting Down In-House Studio, Focusing On Partnered Content: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com