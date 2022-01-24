 Skip to main content

Affirm Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 1:16pm   Comments
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 15 options trades for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) summing a total amount of $1,450,878.

At the same time, our algo caught 13 for a total amount of 1,427,255.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $150.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $228.1K 3.3K 1.5K
AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $220.1K 3.3K 1.6K
AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $192.0K 3.3K 2.3K
AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $186.6K 2.5K 223
AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $170.6K 2.5K 515

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 10,693,595, the price of AFRM is down -14.73% at $49.14.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $140.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $105.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $72
  • Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $72

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

