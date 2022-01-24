Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Deere

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere (NYSE:DE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Deere.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $624,702, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $142,559.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $340.0 to $380.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale trades within a strike price range from $340.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $350.00 $194.9K 996 200 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $360.00 $105.3K 684 139 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $350.00 $73.3K 36 171 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $350.00 $71.5K 1.1K 256 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $360.00 $68.2K 684 67

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 545,792, the price of DE is down -3.06% at $353.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $415.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.