This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tilray Brands
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 4:33pm   Comments
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tilray Brands

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TLRY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Tilray Brands.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $339,391, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $141,369.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $35.0 for Tilray Brands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tilray Brands's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tilray Brands's whale activity within a strike price range from $6.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Tilray Brands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TLRY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $6.00 $58.0K 467 1.5K
TLRY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $49.0K 7.1K 190
TLRY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $12.00 $45.9K 654 70
TLRY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $42.0K 6.6K 52
TLRY PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $38.2K 173 20

Where Is Tilray Brands Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 24,942,355, the price of TLRY is down -2.2% at $5.79.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Tilray Brands:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tilray Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $7.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tilray Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

