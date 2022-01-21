Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRWD

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,033,170 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $3,491,799.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $220.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $52.5 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $1.2M 43 605 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $1.2M 281 121 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $369.7K 111 36 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $52.50 $120.6K 81 10 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $195.00 $94.1K 934 43

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,262,180, the price of CRWD is down -5.27% at $164.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $197.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $275

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

