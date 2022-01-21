IBM Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $593,345 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $2,457,466.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $175.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 2676.67 with a total volume of 22,595.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $140.00 $1.7M 7.0K 15.3K IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $134.00 $182.0K 336 16 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $176.8K 3.0K 372 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $130.00 $172.2K 238 2 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $140.00 $168.8K 7.0K 2.1K

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,568,744, the price of IBM is down -0.52% at $130.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

