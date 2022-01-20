 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TWLO
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 1:22pm   Comments
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TWLO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $328,673 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $221,595.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $270.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twilio's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twilio's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $260.00 $113.7K 296 40
TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $66.0K 12 20
TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $66.0K 499 20
TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $200.00 $56.9K 1.6K 429
TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $53.1K 116 5

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,595,542, the price of TWLO is up 3.37% at $210.55.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

  • Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $283.
  • Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

