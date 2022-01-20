 Skip to main content

Oracle Whale Trades For January 20
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 1:18pm   Comments
Oracle Whale Trades For January 20

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,730, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,058,136..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $120.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $558.0K 409 1.2K
ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $72.5K 409 686
ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $67.9K 409 552
ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $95.00 $50.1K 409 396
ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $48.4K 409 791

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,268,833, the price of ORCL is up 0.85% at $84.09.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

