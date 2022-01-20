 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NIO
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 11:04am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $310,374 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $582,184.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $55.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $35.00 $216.5K 18.0K 5.0K
NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $32.00 $122.7K 3.2K 1.5K
NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $108.4K 1.4K 69
NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $75.0K 4.0K 241
NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $75.0K 4.0K 91

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 17,518,025, the price of NIO is up 7.21% at $30.7.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

  • Macquarie downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $37

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

