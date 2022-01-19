 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Visa
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 4:20pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $115,789 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $896,425.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $240.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 2773.6 with a total volume of 9,670.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $210.00 $120.9K 13.5K 254
V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $180.00 $83.0K 411 20
V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $195.00 $69.7K 555 33
V CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $215.00 $59.6K 3.0K 1.2K
V CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $215.00 $59.6K 3.0K 1.0K

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,999,996, the price of V is up 0.17% at $216.08.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa:

  • Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $220
  • Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

