Carnival Whale Trades For January 19

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $247,821 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $423,075.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $27.5 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 17206.33 with a total volume of 10,700.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $27.5 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $10.00 $185.9K 2.4K 1.0K CCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $20.00 $100.1K 7.9K 149 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $64.9K 7.2K 63 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $46.1K 28.0K 3.3K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $44.7K 8.6K 421

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,244,439, the price of CCL is down -2.14% at $21.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Carnival:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $24

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

