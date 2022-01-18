BlackRock Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BlackRock.

Looking at options history for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $294,737 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $712,960.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $600.0 to $900.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BlackRock's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BlackRock's whale trades within a strike price range from $600.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $880.00 $432.3K 88 67 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $770.00 $117.0K 1.6K 127 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $770.00 $99.3K 1.6K 282 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $770.00 $78.4K 1.6K 180 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $820.00 $50.9K 0 4

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 336,535, the price of BLK is down -2.28% at $829.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1051.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.