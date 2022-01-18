 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Deere
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $145,997 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $425,521.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $400.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $300.00 $98.0K 113 24
DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $210.00 $90.2K 5 5
DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $73.4K 331 30
DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $370.00 $72.5K 248 56
DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $300.00 $50.7K 113 8

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,195,810, the price of DE is up 1.65% at $385.83.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $415.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

