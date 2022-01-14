Las Vegas Sands Whale Trades For January 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $171,760 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,153,634.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $46.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Las Vegas Sands options trades today is 6980.13 with a total volume of 39,597.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Las Vegas Sands's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $46.0 over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $372.3K 28.5K 4.7K LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $154.5K 28.5K 4.2K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $150.0K 5.6K 953 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $117.0K 1.5K 213 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $82.5K 4.6K 411

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 38,457,599, the price of LVS is up 10.79% at $41.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

