 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DocuSign Whale Trades For January 14
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
DocuSign Whale Trades For January 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $327,498 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $263,809.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $220.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DocuSign options trades today is 1667.17 with a total volume of 1,789.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DocuSign's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $157.0K 2.5K 208
DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $76.3K 1.5K 76
DOCU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $110.00 $58.2K 1.1K 287
DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $55.6K 2.1K 47
DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $46.5K 2.1K 67

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,832,589, the price of DOCU is down -1.92% at $128.09.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On DocuSign:

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $165

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (DOCU)

Peering Into DocuSign Inc. - Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
This Is What Whales Are Betting On DocuSign
This Is What Whales Are Betting On DocuSign
Active Traders: Cobra Trading Claims It's Not What You Know, It's Who You Know That Determines Short-Selling Success
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com