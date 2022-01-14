Looking At Applied Materials's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Materials.

Looking at options history for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $230,900 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $977,117.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $185.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $185.00 $257.4K 2.0K 897 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $150.00 $218.2K 1.7K 9 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $149.4K 938 7 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $160.00 $103.0K 1.6K 210 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $150.00 $83.0K 5.1K 102

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,706,341, the price of AMAT is up 3.63% at $162.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Materials:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

