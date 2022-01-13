Looking At Intuit's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $148,671 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $416,622.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $520.0 to $690.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale trades within a strike price range from $520.0 to $690.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $690.00 $104.1K 188 28 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $690.00 $103.7K 188 14 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $560.00 $67.4K 21 24 INTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $520.00 $55.2K 96 1.0K INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $550.00 $53.1K 104 57

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 732,524, the price of INTU is down -2.5% at $562.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

