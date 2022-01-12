 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 5:33pm   Comments
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FCX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 options trades for Freeport-McMoRan.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,769, and 31, calls, for a total amount of $2,155,503..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $50.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 12387.44 with a total volume of 75,078.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $45.00 $230.5K 35.1K 2.8K
FCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $45.00 $221.3K 35.1K 3.8K
FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $49.00 $218.0K 40 2.9K
FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $39.00 $134.3K 14.0K 233
FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $44.00 $116.0K 88 688

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 24,456,423, the price of FCX is up 4.99% at $45.13.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

