Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Visa

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $317,745 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $326,944.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $235.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $235.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $220.00 $170.0K 565 549 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $73.3K 202 15 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $60.8K 2.6K 26 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $52.2K 705 12 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $49.8K 720 20

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,959,205, the price of V is up 0.78% at $216.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $220

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

