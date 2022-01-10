Marvell Technology Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Technology.

Looking at options history for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $62,616 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $575,956.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $85.0 for Marvell Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $52.50 $133.2K 62 50 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $47.00 $80.5K 242 25 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $55.00 $72.9K 611 91 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $61.3K 798 51 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $48.7K 1.2K 166

Where Is Marvell Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,543,489, the price of MRVL is down -1.08% at $82.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Technology:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

