Texas Instruments Whale Trades For January 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $219,768 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $773,961.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $190.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $121.6K 20 250 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $185.00 $110.2K 145 250 TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $165.00 $104.3K 20 49 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $78.4K 129 20 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $180.00 $76.0K 600 175

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,592,868, the price of TXN is up 0.92% at $181.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $187

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

