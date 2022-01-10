Looking At Chipotle Mexican Grill's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,149,484 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $523,580.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $700.0 to $2500.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades today is 67.5 with a total volume of 653.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chipotle Mexican Grill's big money trades within a strike price range of $700.0 to $2500.0 over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $1550.00 $134.0K 230 155 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $1500.00 $124.0K 107 11 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $1820.00 $107.5K 8 5 CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $1600.00 $106.2K 131 6 CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $2500.00 $97.7K 0 1

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 306,573, the price of CMG is down -3.49% at $1542.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1750.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1845.

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1925

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

