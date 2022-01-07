Capital One Financial Whale Trades For January 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Capital One Financial.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $139,450, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $214,249.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $164.4 for Capital One Financial over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capital One Financial options trades today is 642.5 with a total volume of 3,353.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capital One Financial's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $164.4 over the last 30 days.

Capital One Financial Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $164.40 $46.5K 160 41 COF PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $144.40 $43.6K 1.1K 118 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $150.00 $41.4K 1.2K 378 COF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $85.00 $38.0K 3 100 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $150.00 $36.8K 1.2K 642

Where Is Capital One Financial Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,765,120, the price of COF is up 2.96% at $155.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On Capital One Financial:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $207.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

