Alcoa Whale Trades For January 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $116,891 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,102,445.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alcoa options trades today is 2974.09 with a total volume of 24,724.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alcoa's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $61.50 $283.6K 23 6.0K AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $64.00 $202.2K 1.6K 3.1K AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $171.1K 13.9K 6.9K AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $63.00 $116.4K 3.1K 1.8K AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $61.00 $87.5K 19 975

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,722,324, the price of AA is up 6.69% at $62.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

