 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MPC
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MPC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Marathon Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,845, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,855,880..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Petroleum options trades today is 9058.67 with a total volume of 11,102.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MPC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $67.50 $1.4M 40.0K 6.5K
MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $67.50 $71.5K 40.0K 727
MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $67.50 $54.3K 40.0K 917
MPC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $43.2K 8.8K 102
MPC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $30.00 $39.6K 430 10

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,401,430, the price of MPC is up 1.8% at $69.47.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Petroleum:

  • Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (MPC)

CNBC's Final Trades: General Electric, Freeport-McMoRan, Berkshire Hathaway And Marathon Petroleum
Where Marathon Petroleum Stands With Analysts
Marathon Petroleum Stock Could Decline This Much By Next Week
Expert Ratings For Marathon Petroleum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com