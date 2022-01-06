MicroStrategy Whale Trades For January 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $2,187,023 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $2,410,860.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $1200.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $450.0 to $1200.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $1.4M 166 88 MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $550.00 $458.9K 580 142 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $720.00 $300.0K 25 15 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $550.00 $294.5K 580 142 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $550.00 $212.3K 580 142

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 184,243, the price of MSTR is down -5.53% at $480.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.