 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MicroStrategy Whale Trades For January 06
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 10:32am   Comments
Share:
MicroStrategy Whale Trades For January 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $2,187,023 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $2,410,860.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $1200.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $450.0 to $1200.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $1.4M 166 88
MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $550.00 $458.9K 580 142
MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $720.00 $300.0K 25 15
MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $550.00 $294.5K 580 142
MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $550.00 $212.3K 580 142

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 184,243, the price of MSTR is down -5.53% at $480.95.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (MSTR)

This Nasdaq-Listed Company Will Offer A Bitcoin Dividend
9 Ways To Play 2021's Top-Performing Crypto-Friendly Stocks Into 2022
MicroStrategy Whale Trades Spotted
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In MicroStrategy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Chart Wars: As Companies Continue Crypto Adoption, Are Bitcoin And Ethereum Headed For A Bullish 2022?
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat After Missing Santa Rally — Does The Great Miner Hoard Indicate A Bullish Move For The Apex Coin?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com