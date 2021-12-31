 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LRCX
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Lam Research.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $629,499, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $674,282.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $730.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $440.0 to $730.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $690.00 $238.4K 8 40
LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $700.00 $208.4K 8 32
LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $600.00 $122.1K 147 10
LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $690.00 $85.8K 98 25
LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $715.00 $81.6K 277 172

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 253,000, the price of LRCX is up 0.5% at $721.94.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Lam Research:

  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $660.
  • Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $777.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $755.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

