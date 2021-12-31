 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Virgin Galactic Hldgs
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Virgin Galactic Hldgs

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPCE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Virgin Galactic Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $516,810, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $658,179.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $60.0 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Virgin Galactic Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SPCE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $469.5K 7.4K 1.6K
SPCE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $90.0K 3.7K 0
SPCE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $12.00 $50.6K 26 615
SPCE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $23.00 $42.7K 43 52
SPCE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $41.7K 3.3K 9

Where Is Virgin Galactic Hldgs Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,854,767, the price of SPCE is down -1.51% at $13.62.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

