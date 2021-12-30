Looking At Carnival's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $199,873, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $400,746.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $35.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $83.2K 1.1K 926 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $16.00 $53.5K 215 101 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $50.7K 1.1K 536 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $47.5K 90.6K 1.5K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $21.00 $44.8K 2.8K 1.3K

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,134,017, the price of CCL is up 0.05% at $20.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What The Experts Say On Carnival:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

