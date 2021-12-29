 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Virgin Galactic Hldgs's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Virgin Galactic Hldgs's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPCE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Virgin Galactic Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $531,500, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $173,653.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $110.0 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs over the last 3 months.

div>

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Virgin Galactic Hldgs options trades today is 1942.0 with a total volume of 1,501.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SPCE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $163.3K 192 43
SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $18.00 $109.0K 3.3K 197
SPCE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $106.8K 25 11
SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $33.00 $59.5K 362 56
SPCE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $43.2K 1.9K 541

Where Is Virgin Galactic Hldgs Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 10,649,367, the price of SPCE is down -5.43% at $13.06.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (SPCE)

Benzinga's Top 5 Articles For 2021 — Or 'Who Let The Dog Out?'
A Quiet Week to Wrap Up 2021
Looking Into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's Recent Short Interest
After Building Drones for America, This Company Wants To Be Ready To Mass-Produce Flying Cars
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Fiverr, State Street And More
NFL Hall Of Famer Michael Strahan And Alan Shepard's Daughter Go To Space: What You Should Know About Blue Origin's Flight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com