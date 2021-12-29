 Skip to main content

Looking At Procter & Gamble's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 11:32am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $53,556 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $858,785.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $195.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $139.7K 5.6K 110
PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $126.0K 5.6K 210
PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $113.4K 5.6K 300
PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $112.0K 13.9K 180
PG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $155.00 $86.9K 11.9K 0

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,550,361, the price of PG is up 0.25% at $163.25.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

