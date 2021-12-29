 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Sea
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 11:32am
What Are Whales Doing With Sea

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,140,442 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $578,252.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $330.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

>Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $330.00 $175.5K 1.5K 40
SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $330.00 $175.5K 1.5K 25
SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $330.00 $175.2K 362 25
SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $330.00 $163.8K 362 26
SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $153.3K 3.2K 509

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 642,852, the price of SE is down -1.73% at $213.15.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

