What Are Whales Doing With Sea

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,140,442 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $578,252.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $330.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days