Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $54,850 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $946,665.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $150.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 862.31 with a total volume of 1,603.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $52.5 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $142.1K 1.8K 240 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $138.9K 910 72 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $90.6K 1.8K 120 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $52.50 $80.6K 1.4K 10 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $65.4K 1.2K 30

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,156,357, the price of BX is down -1.45% at $133.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $135

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

