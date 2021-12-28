 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Thermo Fisher Scientific
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Thermo Fisher Scientific

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Looking at options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $1,184,750 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $351,613.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $720.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific options trades today is 474.38 with a total volume of 137.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Thermo Fisher Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $720.0 over the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TMO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $550.00 $1.0M 1.0K 0
TMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $640.00 $124.2K 1.0K 55
TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $360.00 $60.0K 141 2
TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $48.6K 1 0
TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $700.00 $44.0K 29 10

Where Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 206,670, the price of TMO is down -0.63% at $658.02.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Thermo Fisher Scientific:

  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (TMO)

$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
FDA Enlists Thermo Fisher, Google-Backed Verily COVID-19 Tests Likely To Be Affected By Omicron
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Thermo Fisher Scientific 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Thermo Fisher Says Its COVID-19 Tests Can Detect Omicron Variant
Following Rough Year, Is Burning Rock Set To Turn The Corner?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com