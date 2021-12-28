Looking At Lam Research's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Lam Research.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,240, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $931,904..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $850.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lam Research options trades today is 120.29 with a total volume of 1,451.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lam Research's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $850.0 over the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $805.00 $205.7K 77 846 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $145.6K 66 0 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $725.00 $53.9K 190 105 LRCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $740.00 $53.2K 99 157 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $700.00 $50.1K 210 37

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 133,644, the price of LRCX is down -0.07% at $722.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Lam Research:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $755.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $777.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $660.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

