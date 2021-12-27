What Are Whales Doing With AbbVie

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on AbbVie.

Looking at options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,350 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $710,323.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $150.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $87.50 $234.4K 102 51 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $137.7K 39.5K 159 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $135.00 $135.7K 26.5K 3.7K ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $49.7K 39.5K 227 ABBV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $41.1K 47 20

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,186,209, the price of ABBV is up 0.96% at $134.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $165

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $113

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.