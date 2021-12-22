Micron Technology Whale Trades For December 22

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $402,787 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $321,699.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $160.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 2512.75 with a total volume of 10,009.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $87.50 $140.1K 4.2K 1.0K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $130.0K 616 53 MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $87.50 $103.0K 4.2K 4.0K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $87.50 $99.0K 4.2K 1.5K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $59.7K 73 300

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,156,907, the price of MU is down -0.82% at $89.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 98 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.