What Are Whales Doing With Broadcom

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVGO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Broadcom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $61,200, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $491,798..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $700.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $500.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/23/21 $640.00 $90.8K 332 97 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $560.00 $76.5K 54 5 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $690.00 $68.4K 257 118 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $650.00 $61.2K 92 36 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $500.00 $56.5K 298 6

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 951,667, the price of AVGO is up 0.39% at $648.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $710.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $635.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $685.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $680.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $620.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.