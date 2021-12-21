Trade Desk Whale Trades For December 21

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $287,350, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $975,875.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $110.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 452.75 with a total volume of 1,984.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $78.00 $440.0K 602 279 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $217.0K 197 551 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $78.00 $122.6K 602 56 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $8.00 $122.2K 196 15 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $85.00 $114.0K 57 190

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,161,156, the price of TTD is up 2.21% at $89.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.