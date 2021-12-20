This Is What Whales Are Betting On Crocs

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Crocs.

Looking at options history for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $315,232 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $283,240.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $155.0 for Crocs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Crocs options trades today is 371.62 with a total volume of 834.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Crocs's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Crocs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $100.00 $154.3K 351 57 CROX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $155.00 $100.5K 472 40 CROX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $115.00 $61.0K 2 100 CROX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $54.5K 11 23 CROX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $155.00 $51.2K 472 60

Where Is Crocs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 598,523, the price of CROX is down -5.11% at $129.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.