DocuSign Whale Trades For December 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,400,616 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $130,199.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $240.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DocuSign's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DocuSign's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $457.3K 2.1K 120 DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $272.9K 2.4K 58 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $180.00 $192.7K 150 168 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $184.9K 3.8K 123 DOCU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $240.00 $167.2K 2.4K 20

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,850,083, the price of DOCU is down -1.06% at $153.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On DocuSign:

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $170

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $200

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $165

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $307.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

