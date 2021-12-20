 Skip to main content

Unity Software Whale Trades For December 20
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 10:56am
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software (NYSE:U) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $280,404 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $193,423.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $190.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 1333.3 with a total volume of 766.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
U PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $54.1K 781 78
U PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $135.00 $53.0K 1.0K 66
U CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $49.5K 55 10
U PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $46.0K 2.3K 43
U CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $45.5K 503 29

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 775,754, the price of U is down -2.22% at $135.34.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software:

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $185

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

