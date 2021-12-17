What Are Whales Doing With Zscaler

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $501,081 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $739,127.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $335.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 756.79 with a total volume of 1,638.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $335.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $280.00 $109.0K 3.9K 30 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $300.00 $84.9K 250 18 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $300.00 $81.3K 250 52 ZS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $260.00 $70.5K 56 0 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $280.00 $69.0K 67 0

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 830,881.00, the price of ZS is up 2.71% at $303.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $439.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

