Looking At Morgan Stanley's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 8% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 91% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $87,526 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $491,812.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $92.0 to $105.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Morgan Stanley options trades today is 6395.62 with a total volume of 1,912.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Morgan Stanley's big money trades within a strike price range of $92.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $187.5K 10.4K 501 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $95.00 $68.7K 7.5K 322 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $97.50 $45.7K 894 0 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $41.6K 10.4K 641 MS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $97.50 $36.7K 2.6K 201

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,823,192.00, the price of MS is down -2.42% at $97.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Morgan Stanley:

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $115

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.