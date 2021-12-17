Marvell Technology Whale Trades For December 17

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Technology.

Looking at options history for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,201 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $349,356.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $100.0 for Marvell Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Technology options trades today is 2162.25 with a total volume of 756.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $84.00 $71.0K 146 0 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $65.1K 1.9K 0 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $60.5K 789 3 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $84.00 $43.8K 146 354 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $82.50 $40.7K 835 148

Where Is Marvell Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,929,978.00, the price of MRVL is up 1.17% at $84.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Technology:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Marvell Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Marvell Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Marvell Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

