Looking At DoorDash's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DoorDash.

Looking at options history for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $414,699 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $237,694.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $230.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $132.5K 11 47 DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $119.1K 413 0 DASH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $180.00 $59.7K 1.5K 0 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $55.2K 0 0 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $52.6K 183 0

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,044,630.00, the price of DASH is up 0.9% at $145.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

