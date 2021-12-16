 Skip to main content

Looking At DocuSign's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $692,367 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,203,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $270.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DocuSign's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DocuSign's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $165.00 $259.4K 539 223
DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $111.2K 527 0
DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $103.8K 222 165
DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $88.9K 675 1
DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $74.1K 222 211

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,075,817.00, the price of DOCU is down -3.04% at $146.47.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

