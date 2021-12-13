Check Out What Whales Are Doing With EXPE

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Expedia Group.

Looking at options history for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33.33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66.67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $150,700.00 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,478,781.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $190.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Expedia Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Expedia Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $453.7K 51 430 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $296.6K 51 704 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $168.0K 51 847 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $165.00 $123.9K 1.4K 267 EXPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $170.00 $123.4K 59 5.7K

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,980,974.00, the price of EXPE is down -3.38% at $161.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $173.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.